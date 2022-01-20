Telangana HC directs govt to allot 300 sq yd plot to freedom fighter Lakshmaiah’s wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, on Wednesday directed the State government to allot a 300 sq. yard plot to the wife of a freedom fighter, within one month.

Bairoju Chulkamma, wife of late freedom fighter B. Lakshmaiah, hails from Hanamkonda and had moved the court aggrieved by the decision of the State government to allot a 80 sq yd plot to her instead of a 300 sq yd plot under the freedom fighter’s quota. In her plea, Chulkamma said that she was eligible for the 300 sq yd plot.

Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) who appeared for Revenue Department informed the division bench that due to scarcity of vacant government land in Hanamkonda, the widow of the freedom fighter was allotted a 80 sq yd plot. He submitted a list of freedom fighters who have been allotted land under freedom fighter’s quota.

After perusing the list submitted by AGP, the division bench observed that if the government does not allocate a 300 sq yd plot in Warangal, it would amount to discrimination since the State had furnished a list of freedom fighters wherein nine were allotted plots of 300 sq yds each in Warangal itself.