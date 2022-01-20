Made with love and yarn

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Crocheting has been the latest fad among Hyderabadis. People are looking at it as more than just a hobby, and a tiny piece of fashion. From big brands to small businesses, crochets have been doing well over the past few months.

In the simplest terms, crochet refers to yarn being used to make textured fabric using a needle. This probably reminds you of a sweet grandma making sweaters for her family, but it’s not the same. “Crochet requires one hook, the yarn is wrapped around one finger of one hand and the project is held by the other. Knitting, on the other hand (literally), uses two needles and the yarn is wrapped around both of them,” explains Tahniat Nizami, founder of Nizandcro, a small business in the city that sells some of the prettiest things made out of love and yarn.

On what got her and many others hooked to crocheted articles and clothes, the 20-year-old says, “Social media! Also, times have changed and people are more conscious about what they put their money in. Crocheting is a means of slow fashion; it’s sustainable. If you’re buying from a small business online, the plus size is you’ve made their week, you’ve paid them to pursue their hobby, an art form they love. Simply put, crocheting helps you and me to express ourselves while slowing down.”

Tahniat makes all her products by hand, with love, and a little bit of hope. “I started off with tops for women, my very first product launch, a top, ‘Let Me Explain Crop Top’ got 4 orders in a day. I’m forever grateful for everyone who has supported me through this short but memorable journey.” She has now added beanies, purses, jewellery, handmade roses and sunflower bouquets and there many more to come.

One of her customers, Jemima Francis, says she loves crochet because of a sentimental connection: “My grandmother used to knit shawls and clothes for my mom, which got passed on to me, so crocheting reminds me of her. I’ve been wanting to find crochet products over the internet but the prices weren’t really pocket-friendly, so small businesses are sure popularising the art form.”