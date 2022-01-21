Ex-con tries honest living, returns to stealing

Priya Rathnam By

HYDERABAD: A habitual house burglar who turned over a new leaf when he worked as a watchman at Lodha Apartments, Sanathnagar, and a Swiggy delivery agent, apparently found the lure of stealing too much to resist.

Chidrika Aravind, 21, was on Thursday arrested by West Zone police for stealing Rs 33 lakh worth of gold and Rs 21 lakh cash from the house of a schoolteacher.The burglary took place in Sri Sai Nivas Apartments of SR Nagar police station on January 13 while the owners were away. The offence was reported by the neighbours. Task Force police solved the case by apprehending Aravind and recovered the gold and cash.

Aravind, a native of Nadikuda in Warangal, resides in Borabanda. He is presently charged with trespassing and theft under SR Nagar, Sanathnagar and Madhapur police stations. Twenty seven cases were registered against him in Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Warangal and Karimnagar Commissionerate jurisdictions in 2017. In 2020, he was charged with 17 house breaking cases in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Karimnagar Commissionerates. After serving all the jail terms, Aravind was released in August, 2020 from Cherlapally Central Jail.

He then started taking up other professions and was selling sanitiser bottles during the lockdown. Later on, he worked as a watchman at Lodha Apartments in the night and as a food delivery boy for Swiggy during the day. He was recently working for Urban Clap and had gone on an assignment to Sri Sai Nivas Apartments when he noticed that Flat 301 was locked. He realised that the owners were away and his financial problems lured him back to his original “profession”. Aravind hatched a plan to burgle the house. He broke open the door of the flat in the early hours of January 13 and stole the gold ornaments as well as the cash.

Accused in over 44 cases across TS

