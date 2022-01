By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: K Rajini (27) who works as a nurse at a corporate hospital in Gachibowli died by suicide. She was found hanging in her flat late on Saturday night.

Police suspect the victim took the extreme step due to a troubled love affair. A detailed investigation is in process, said G Suresh, Inspector, Gachibowli.

The victim belonging to Kakinada in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was working as a nurse and residing in a flat with her sister and brother.