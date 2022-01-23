36 children working in chilli fields rescued by ‘Operation Smile’ team

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 36 children, all in the age group of 12 to 15 years, who were hired to work in chilli farms in Jogulamba Gadwal district were rescued by an ‘Operation Smile’ team of police on Saturday.

The owners of the farms were counselled on child rights and labour laws, and let off with a warning that they would face strict action if they employ children as labourers again. According to the police, the children hail from different villages in Dharur mandal in the district.

With schools closed, the children were spending time at home and the owners of chilli farms hired them as farm labour for payment of Rs 200 per day. As per the agreement, the children were due to start work on Saturday and were on their way to the farms in two auto rickshaws when the an Operation Smile team of police rescued them.