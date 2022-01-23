STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burglar dies at Chandrayangutta as escape attempt misfires

Police said the victim identified as Hussain Bin Ali Jaidi (52) is a resident of Jamal Banda of Barkas.

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 08:58 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unusual incident, a theft attempt went wrong leading to the death of the 52-year-old burglar at Chandrayangutta. In the process of jumping over the gate of an old spare parts godown, the victim Hussain Bin Ali Jaidi’s shirt and lungi got stuck in the gate and held his neck as a noose and killed him. Police registered a suspicious death case and started an investigation.

Police said the victim identified as Hussain Bin Ali Jaidi (52) is a resident of Jamal Banda of Barkas. On Friday night, in an attempt to steal from the godown located in Barkas area, he jumped over the main gate of the godown campus.

ALSO READ | Youth held in Delhi for committing theft to 'marry his girlfriend on Valentine's Day'

In the process, Jaidi’s clothes got stuck to one of the rods of the gate, turning them into a noose around his neck. Police found that he tried to free himself from the noose, but in vain and subsequently died hanging from the gate. His body was handed over to the family on Saturday, after a post-mortem examination.

Comments

