City’s serial chain snatcher finally held in Ahmedabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-member team of South Zone Task Force sleuths is headed to Ahmedabad to bring back the chain snatcher who made off with 13.5 tolas gold that he snatched from six women in six different places in Hyderabad.

Task Force DCP Radhakishan Rao said, “The accused has been identified as Umesh Kathik who has been arrested by Ahmedabad police. He is also wanted by Bengaluru and Mumbai police too. Kathik, 28, had reached Hyderabad on January 18, rented a room in Majestic Hotel, Nampally. He first stole a bike from Asifnagar which was used in all the chain snatching incidents.

Kathik targeted women in Maredpally, Petbasheerabad, Tukaram Gate and Medipally. His last snatching was at Medipally in the evening hours. Umesh left the bike and his jacket in front of a hotel and boarded the train to Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | Seven arrested for serial chain snatching

South Zone Task Force ADCP G Chakravarthy added, “The accused was born in Rajasthan and brought up in Ahmedabad. He is a habitual chain snatcher and is accused with 20 cases, including 10 in Bengaluru and seven in Gujarat. As Kathik has already been arrested by the Ahmedabad police, he will be brought to Hyderabad under PT Warrant and the stolen property will be recovered.”

Chakravarthy added, “Kathik is similar to a Irani chain snatcher who too worked alone and was involved in 150 cases. Such offenders prepare themselves to loot as much as possible and then flee from the city. Ahmedabad police were alerted about his offences and this is how he was caught.”