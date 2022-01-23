STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
University of Hyderabad urges students to return home

The University of Hyderabad has advised students to return to their homes to minimise the risk of exposure to Covid-19 on the campus.

Published: 23rd January 2022

University of Hyderabad. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UoH has urged students staying in the hostels and other campus residences that it will be in their best interest to go home.

Though the university has isolated students who tested positive, it has limited resources. Classes will continue online for all semesters. The end-semester evaluation will also be conducted in online/open book/take-home mode as was done during the second wave. 

UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao said, “We are making all efforts to address the evolving situation, we may be forced to escalate our decision further if the numbers increase.” 

