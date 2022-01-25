Pranavayu Urban Forest Park to boost lung space

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Pranavayu Urban Forest Park, which was developed over a vast vacant land that was lying unused for years at Gajularamaram in Kukatpally, will be thrown open to public on Tuesday.

The park, which will be officially inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, provides recreational facilities to citizens of all age groups.

Developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the park offers a variety of entertainment for both children and adults. Apart from providing large green cover and theme-based art work, the park also has amenities like walking and cycling tracks, facility for yoga and other exercises, children’s play area, two open classrooms, picnic area and a gazebo.

The total area of forest cluster in this park is around 450 hectares and the visitor zone is 90 acres -- 60 acres under Gajularamaram and 30 acres in Suraram. With its colourfully decorated entrance arch, compound wall painted with replicas of animals and water cascades, the park will a visual treat for the visitors.

The GHMC officials told Express that park, which was developed at an estimated cost Rs 11.37 crore, has five-km pathways and cycling tracks -- 2.40 km in Gajularamaram and 2.60 km in Suraram. The civic body has also built a fence around forest clusters of Bowrampet, Suraram and Gajularamaram.

The kids play area will surely be a big hit with all families as it has slides, wooden bridges, worm-shaped tunnels and a swing and more interestingly it has a fence with alphabetshaped structures.

Park has something for everyone, say officials

GHMC officials said that the park, which was developed at an estimated cost Rs 11.37 crore, has five-km pathways and cycling tracks -- 2.40 km in Gajularamaram and 2.60 km in Suraram. The civic body has also built a fence around forest clusters of Bowrampet, Suraram and Gajularamaram.