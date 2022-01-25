Sleeping pills ordered on Flipkart help nail two killers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, a clue from e-commerce portal Flipkart helped police prove the conspiracy in the murder of a businessman Mahankali Krishna. This clue combined with other evidence in the case reported at Medchal of Cyberabad commissionerate in April 2020, proved that Krishna’s wife Mahankali Laxmi and her paramour Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. A city court on Monday sentenced them both to rigorous life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each.

The accused Laxmi and Balraj were in an extra-marital affair and as Krishna came to know about it, they decided to kill him. After they planned to kill Krishna, Balraj ordered sleeping pills through the e-commerce portal Flipkart, which Laxmi mixed in toddy and gave it to Krishna to consume, but he did not die.

Victim strangled with cable

A few days later, when Krishna caught them together at his home, they strangled him with an electric cable and killed him. After examining the purchase and delivery details obtained from Flipkart produced before the court to prove the conspiracy and the mobile location of both accused at the time of the murder to prove their presence, combined with a bite mark on Balraj’s right forehand by Krishna, the court concluded that the duo had killed Krishna.

Balraj had purchased an auto-rickshaw from Krishna and since then he frequented Krishna’s home. Gradually, he started visiting the house even in Krishna’s absence and developed a relationship with Laxmi. In March 2020, they tried to kill him by giving him sleeping pills and Balraj ordered pills from Flipkart but their plan failed.

In April 2020, when Krishna was asleep at his home, Balraj came to meet Laxmi. Krishna woke up to them discussing something. The duo who saw him overpowered him and killed him. In the process, Krishna also bit Balraj’s right forehand. Police during the investigation, collected all evidence and produced before the court. The court delivered the judgement on Monday.