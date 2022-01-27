STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civic body plans extensive safety audit of existing stormwater drains 

Consultants would be asked to identify any weaknesses in the safety precautions taken by GHMC as well as danger zones, check culverts and suggest preventive measures.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:08 AM

GHMC

Representational Image (Photo | GHMC Website)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time ever, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will conduct a Nala Safety Audit of the existing stormwater drains in the Greater Hyderabad limits. Despite various safety measures taken by the civic body for their construction and upkeep, garbage continues to be dumped into the nalas. Such is the condition that the chain link meshes fixed to stop it is also destroyed by miscreants. Dumping of garbage into nalas has also caused loss of life. 

Taking this into account, the civic body has decided to engage consultancy services for various GHMC zones to conduct the nala safety audit of the existing SWD in Greater Hyderabad limits by having a walk-through of the entire length of all nalas and drains in the city. Sources said the selected consultants would be asked to identify any weaknesses in the safety precautions taken by GHMC as well as danger zones, check culverts and suggest preventive measures. 

The consultants should also suggest safety precautions to be adopted during desilting works, identify vulnerable littering or waste dumping locations and suggest measures to avoid the same, identify locations where untreated sewage water or any industrial waste is being mixed into stormwater drain network etc and suggest measures to avoid the same. The proposed plan of action for 90 days includes conducting field surveys of existing drain network to ensure that they remain adequately protected and not to allow public to dump any solid waste into nalas. 

GHMC unable to stop garbage dumping

Despite various safety measures taken by the civic body for their construction and upkeep, garbage continues to be dumped into the nalas which clogs them during monsoons 

