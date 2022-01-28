STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake COVID vaccination certificate racket busted in Hyderabad, four arrested

The arrested persons include the data entry operator at the Covid Vaccination Centre Mohd Saif, 19, who collected Rs 1,000 for each certificate issued

Published: 28th January 2022

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kalapathar police in Hyderabad city arrested the data entry operator of a Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) at Madhava Reddy community hall, Saroornagar, Hyderabad, for issuing vaccination certificates without administering the vaccine.

Mohd Saif, 19, collected Rs 1,000 for each certificate issued. His two associates, Mohd Misbah Ullah and Mohd Fareed, and a techie Mohd Aslam working for an MNC who obtained a certificate were also arrested on Friday.

G Biksham Reddy, ACP Charminar, said copies of Aadhaar cards, vaccination certificates, mobile phones and other material were seized from the accused.

Police said they launched the investigation after receiving a tip-off. Aslam who reported to work a few days ago was asked to produce a vaccination certificate at his workplace. As he was hesitant to receive the vaccine, due to fear of side effects, he approached his friend and through him came into contact with Saif.

Saif agreed to provide a vaccination certificate without administering a vaccine to Aslam. As he was in charge of the computer systems at the CVC, he had access to the software issuing vaccination certificates. Taking advantage of this, he issued a certificate to Aslam.

In the same manner, he had also issued vaccination certificates to nine other people. Police, who registered a case against the arrested accused, have also named the nine persons who obtained vaccination certificates from Saif, without receiving the vaccine, under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 109 and 120 (B) of the IPC. A hunt is on to nab the absconding accused persons, said police.

