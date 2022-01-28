STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Karvy CMD, CFO in four-day ED custody

The company’s Chief Financial officer G Krishna Hari was lodged in the Central Jail in Bengaluru.

Published: 28th January 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate has taken Karvy MD C Parthasarathy into custody following his arrest three days ago. The Enforcement Directorate had filed a petition in city court seeking four-day custody of the Karvy Chairman and MD to dig out more details pertaining to the money laundering cases slammed against him. 

Parthasarathy

The company’s Chief Financial officer G Krishna Hari was lodged in the Central Jail in Bengaluru. On January 20, the ED sought the custody of both Parthasarathy and Krishna Hari in the PMLA Special Court, Hyderabad. Following this, the ED was granted custody of the two from January 27 to January 30. After the medical examination protocol, the duo were moved to the ED office in Hyderabad. 

A case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act was initiated against Parthasarathy after an FIR by HDFC Bank unearthed a complex web of Karvy Stock Broking Limited pledging the securities of clients without their knowledge with banks and NBFCs. 

“The shares of clients who did not owe any funds to KSBL were also transferred to the margin/ pool Account of KSBL and were pledged with the banks/ NBFCs. The Power Of Attorney (POA) given by clients to KSBL to facilitate exchange settlements was grossly misused by KSBL at the directions of the CMD and senior executives,” an ED statement said.

“Further, it is found that KSBL availed loans from NBFCs to the tune of `400 crore in the name of five shell companies by pledging shares of clients of KSBL after illegally transferring these shares to their account,” it said. 

These loans were then used to clear pending loans of related companies, conduct stock transactions. Some were even diverted to the Karvy CMD’s family concerns. The ED has also gathered relevant reports from Income Tax, RBI, SEBI and NSE against Karvy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karvy C Parthasarathy
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp