Police get five days to break Tony, his drugs ring

HYDERABAD: After a protracted wait, the Hyderabad city police will finally get hands on notorious drugs peddler Tony for five days, after a city court on Thursday agreed to a petition filed on behalf of the department. According to sources, Punjagutta police personnel will take custody of Tony on January 29.

They hope to break into the defenses of the drugs kingpin and get him to divulge crucial information on procurement, sales and customers of the narcotics that he and his gang pumped into the city.

However, the city court did not grant the police the custody of seven consumers and two office boys who were arrested during the bust.

A source said that the police would be approaching the High Court regarding custody of these nine people. It is pertinent to note that most of these nine people are major businessmen, extremely well-to-do and resultantly, well connected. Sources say that another 13 affluent consumers are on the radar of the cops, and it’s only a matter of time that they land in the police net. Referring to Tony’s arrest and the impact of drugs abuse on the youth during his visit to a Bharosa centre in the city on Thursday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said, “ We have acquired a list of consumers from Tony and his agents. We are analysing the call data of Tony’s phone, as well as the phones of his two agents. After analysing the mobile phone records, we will have more evidence and details. We will proceed with the investigation and arrests accordingly.”

It has come to light that Tony was using his Nigerian mobile and SIM card to make VOIP calls for his dealings.

Cops seek info from telecos

