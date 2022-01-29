STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four police teams on the hunt for Tony’s agents

The city court did not grant the police the custody of seven consumers and two office boys who were arrested during the bust. 

Published: 29th January 2022

Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four police teams are working on the International peddler case registered in Punjagutta police station. International peddler Tony, with his agents, transported at least 30 consignments to the city. Though it has been established that 22 consumers are on Tony’s shipment list, police are still hunting for the rest. 

Five of Tony’s agents, including his prime agent Imran’s wife is also absconding. A team of four police parties are working to nab the absconding persons. The Hyderabad city police got their hands on notorious drugs peddler Tony for five days, after a city court on Thursday agreed to a petition filed on behalf of the department. However, the city court did not grant the police the custody of seven consumers and two office boys who were arrested during the bust. 

