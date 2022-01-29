STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad restaurants market share over Rs 6,000 cr  

National Restaurant Association of India report in line with the city gaining recognition as a global, cosmopolitan entity.

Hyderabad Food

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The organised market share of restaurants in Hyderabad, which is reputed for its rich culinary tradition not just in India but also abroad, has crossed the Rs 6,000-crore mark. According to the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Food Services Report, the organised market share of restaurants in Hyderabad is Rs 6,037 crores, with standalone restaurants market share being Rs 4,657 crore and chain restaurants being Rs 1,380 crore.

Founded in 1982, the NRAI represents the interests of more than five lakh restaurants, QSRs, bars, cloud kitchens and catering in an industry that is valued at more Rs 4,23,865 crore. The Hyderabad Chapter of NRAI was formally unveiled on Friday to facilitate global brands' investments in commensurate with Hyderabad's stature and give necessary fillip for local brands to go global.  

Launching the Hyderabad Chapter, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that the restaurants and hospitality sector contributed enormously to Hyderabad gaining recognition as a global and cosmopolitan destination, besides contributing immensely to the economy of the State.

"Association of national repute like NRAI establishing a Hyderabad Chapter is an important milestone for the sector. The industry is also contributing by generating employment for locals and for several workers coming from all over India," he added.The NRAI Hyderabad Chapter, which currently has 250 members, intends to have 2,000 members on board in a year's time and later spread its wings across Telangana. The association aims to place Hyderabad firmly on the national map and focus on building the food service industry.

The Hyderabad Chapter already has members with national presence like Domino's (Jubilant Foods), McDonalds (Hard Castle), Barbecue Nation, Wow! Momo, Mamagoto (Azure Group) Olive Group, Farzi, among others. Hyderabad’s Paradise, Absolute Barbeque, Ohri's Group, Cream Stone, Tibbs Frankie, Fusion9, The Spicy Venue, Thickshake Factory, Almond House, Pista House, Fat Pigeon, Moksh, Heart Cup and Zero40 have also members of this Chapter. 

The industry has high expectations from both the Central and State governments, especially to revive the industry after the severe impact of pandemic on the hospitality sector. Some of the measures the industry expects from the government to provide immediate succor are ease of doing business from over regulation and excessive licensing, restoration of input tax credit under GST and to have a fair and equitable E-commerce policy.

