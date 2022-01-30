Cyber scammers use fake websites of known firms, loot crores

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A complaint lodged by the Registrar of Companies with the Hyderabad CCS police has sent the rumour mills churning with some putting the amount swindled to be hundreds of crores.

According to the complaint, fraudsters set up fake companies and websites and targeted the victims by offering huge profits from online games and investments.

Since the matter involved companies that appeared to be very similar to legal firms operating in India, the ROC stepped into the picture.

However, senior police officers were careful not to divulge too much information, saying: “Rumours that the sums involved are around Rs 2,200 crore are unfounded. The amount of money swindled has not been calculated as investigation is on.”

As per the complaint, the victims were lured in the name of online games and investments and the fraudsters used dummy websites. “We believe it is the same set of people who were behind the Chinese company that was involved in the loan apps scam. This is one more case registered against the company,” a police officer said.

A source in Hyderabad CCS said that as many as 13 companies and websites that are bogus have been already been identified. The money swindled was transferred to accounts in Hong Kong and then to Chinese nationals, the sources said.