Crucial underpass at LB Nagar to open next month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Motorists will soon breathe easy as the crucial Vehicular under Pass (VUP) at the busy L B Nagar junction constructed under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) will be opened to the public in February this year.

About 90 per cent of the work for the Right Hand Side (RHS) underpass has been completed and the remaining would be completed in the next two weeks. L B Nagar is one the most important junctions in the city as a large number of vehicles coming from Warangal and Nalgonda districts utilise this road, keeping this in view, underpass and flyover works have been taken up in LB Nagar under SRDP.

The underpass has been taken up at an estimated cost of `14.87 crore. The total length of the corridor is about 490 m. Length of box portion is about 72.50 m, length of approaches (RE wall) is about 417.50 m. Total width is about 12.875 m. The LB Nagar Left Hand Side (LHS) underpass was completed and was opened to traffic in May 2020. It’s a three-lane unidirectional carriage way.

It will be made signal free for smooth traffic flow from Uppal to Owaisi Junction. GHMC is working to develop a better road network across the city by undertaking grade separators, underpasses, flyovers, RuBs and RoBs, so that traffic movement would be hassle free. While the Railway under Bridge at Tukharam Gate is almost complete and will be opened to traffic in February, the Bahadarpura flyover would be opened in March this year.