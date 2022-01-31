Labourer acquitted in 2020 murder case for lack of evidence

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court has acquitted a daily wage labourer of the charges of murdering an unidentified man whose body was found near the Narayanguda Metro Station in November 2020, by rejecting the evidence produced by the police.

Among the evidence presented in court was a cement block found at the footpath near the Metro Station as well as a shirt, allegedly worn by the accused at the time of the offence.

Both were stained with blood of the victim and were seized as Material Objects (MO). However, when they were subjected to forensic analysis, no blood was detected on them. The court pointed out that there was no evidence to show that the accused used the MOs to kill the victim.

Shockingly, the victim remains unidentified till date. As there was no direct evidence in the case, circumstantial evidence was produced before the court, which included the accused moving the victim before the murder, his absence at the labour adda on the day after the offence, CCTV footage as well as the confession.

The court appreciated the first two circumstances but said that it cannot view the absence of the accused as suspicious as it was not the case that he came to labour adda every day.

The footage showed the accused entering the premises, but did not show the accused beating the victim. As it is a public place and can be accessed by others also, there is no cogent evidence of the role of the accused in the murder, observed the court.

The court also pointed out that a forensic analysis of the MOs stated that “no opinion can be offered on those items and it is not possible to say that the reports squarely pertain to the blood group of the victim.”

The court also noted that the accused could not be linked with the offence either through ocular or expert evident and also there is no convincing evidence from the police as to how they arrived at a conclusion that the accused was the person who committed the murder.