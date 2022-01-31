STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Medieval period sculpture of ‘warrior riding horse’ found

The warrior is seen mounted on a horse holding what appears to be a spear in his right hand, while holding the reins of the horse with the left.

Published: 31st January 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

rare sculpture of a warrior riding a horse from the post-Kakatiyan period

Rare sculpture of a warrior riding a horse from the post-Kakatiyan period( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rare sculpture of a warrior riding a horse from the post-Kakatiyan period was found by a history enthusiast at Thumkunta village of Veepanagandla mandal in Wanaparthy district. Unlike the re-gular sculptures of war heroes whose sculptures are carved on a thick bed of granite or other stones, this is a full sc-ulpture which is rarely seen.

B Shyamsundar of Veepanagandla and his brother Chandrasekhar came across the three-feet-tall sculpture, along with the name of the warrior inscribed on the horse as ‘Vaddipalli Ganapayya’ in post-Kakatiyan Telugu script. 

The warrior is seen mounted on a horse holding what appears to be a spear in his right hand, while holding the reins of the horse with the left. The head of the warrior is missing. The warrior could be seen wearing a dhoti, with ornaments around his neck.

S Haragopal, convener, Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, said that among the hundreds of warrior sculptures found in Telangana, this is unique. He said that this could have been of a warrior who was part of the Gopalpet Sansthan of Velama kings who had ruled parts of this region after the Kakatiyas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medieveal period Warrior Sculpture Post Kakatiyan period
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp