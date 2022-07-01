STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Metro to turn stations into ‘Office Bubbles’ in Hyderabad

Focusing on IT companies, Office Bubbles concept offers ‘Hub and Spoke’ models, enabling them to open strategically dispersed smaller offices across the city. 

Published: 01st July 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad Metro Rail (File Photo |EPS ,Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited has come up with a unique concept of ‘Office Bubbles’ wherein it will offer remote, co-working spaces as part of its Transit oriented Development (ToD) to meet the surging demand for co-working spaces and locational flexibility of office spaces in Hyderabad.

The ToD segment of Hyderabad Metro Rail has started creating urban spaces integrated with a high quality transit system with a focus on enhancing the quality of life. The idea is to offer around 18.5 million sq ft of space for work, shopping, leisure, healthcare along with parking and circulation areas. 

Focusing on IT companies, Office Bubbles concept offers ‘Hub and Spoke’ models, enabling them to open strategically dispersed smaller offices across the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited Office Bubbles Transit oriented Development Office Space Hyderabad Metro Rail Hub and Spoke
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp