Metro to turn stations into ‘Office Bubbles’ in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited has come up with a unique concept of ‘Office Bubbles’ wherein it will offer remote, co-working spaces as part of its Transit oriented Development (ToD) to meet the surging demand for co-working spaces and locational flexibility of office spaces in Hyderabad.

The ToD segment of Hyderabad Metro Rail has started creating urban spaces integrated with a high quality transit system with a focus on enhancing the quality of life. The idea is to offer around 18.5 million sq ft of space for work, shopping, leisure, healthcare along with parking and circulation areas.

Focusing on IT companies, Office Bubbles concept offers ‘Hub and Spoke’ models, enabling them to open strategically dispersed smaller offices across the city.