Around 86 residential schools in Telangana will be upgraded to junior colleges

The Chief Secretary informed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to have a permanent study circles for SCs, BCs, STs and Minorities in all the districts of the State.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government has decided to upgrade 86 residential schools in the State to junior colleges. These include four schools for backward classes, 75 for Scheduled Castes and seven for Scheduled Tribes. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday held a meeting with the officials of all welfare departments at BRKR Bhavan and reviewed the functioning of the residential schools in the State.

The Chief Secretary informed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to have a permanent study circles for SCs, BCs, STs and Minorities in all the districts of the State. The Chief Secretary asked the officials to prepare a conceptual note on the setting up of study circles in all the districts which will be submitted to the CM for further instructions. Somesh Kumar impressed upon the officials to take all measures to ensure that clear guidelines for hygiene are formulated, training of cooking staff was taken up in all the residential schools.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked the officials to prepare a conceptual note on the setting up of study circles for SCs, BCs, STs and Minorities in all the districts

