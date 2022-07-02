Hyderabad to get 378 EV charging stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to set up as many as 378 charging stations to encourage more people to switch to e-vehicles. The civic body will set up 14 of these charging stations as a pilot project soon.

GHMC has already submitted proposals for 278 locations while the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has identified 100 locations to the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) for installation of charging stations. Each location will have a high speed charging facility with DC-001(15KW) capacity and low charging with C (122-150 KW ) capacity. These stations will be set up as per the feasibility of locations while petroleum corporations will also instal charging stations as per their convenience.

As part of the policy of both the Union and State governments to cut carbon emissions, the GHMC has come up with this proposal. As nodal agency for the State, TSREDCO has entered into an agreement with the GHMC to set up electric vehicle charging stations at different locations in the city. The charging stations would be installed as per the survey reports and at the locations given (where vehicular traffic is heavy) by the GHMC.

TSREDCO has decided to set up 14 charging stations on an experimental basis to assess the revenue generated. After installation of these charging stations, TSREDCO will pay `1 per unit to the GHMC. The 14 stations will be established at Indira Park, KBR Park gates 1, 3 and 6, Tank Bund (Near Kandukuri Veeresalingam Statue), Basheerbagh Road (Opposite Ohri’s restaurant), Gunfoundry (Mahboobia Girls Junior College), Municipal Parking, Abids (GPO), Nanakramguda (GHMC Sports Complex), Mahaveera Harinavasthali National Park (Ananya Resort), Shilparamam, Nagole Bridge (Metro Office), Uppal (Metro Station Parking), Owaisi Hospital (Inner Ring Road, Santoshnagar) and Taj Three Star Hotel (SD Road).

Powering on