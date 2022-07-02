STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jalpally civic body chief in ACB net for accepting bribe

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Jalpally Municipal Commissioner Gade Praveen Kumar was caught by ACB sleuths red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh late on Thursday. Following this, ACB sleuths conducted searches at eight places in the city and seized a total of Rs 3,30,52,300. 

These raids were conducted on Praveen’s residence, his office premises and residences of his close relatives as well. It is alleged that Praveen’s wife was also identified with huge property. 

According to ACB sources, a search of bank lockers yielded property documents. The sources said that Praveen invested the ill-gotten funds in real estate, cold storage and saree business in the name of his wife. 

Officials said that most of the properties are benami. He is in possession of 73 non-judicial stamp papers at his house. Numerous agreements of sale and sale deeds were also found. Praveen Kumar was arrested by the ACB officials and produced before a court on Friday. He was sent to judicial remand till July 15. 

