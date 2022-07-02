STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

National Executive Committee will expose KCR's “saga of corruption”, says Bandi

Why should we not hold the NEC meeting in Telangana? Are we living in Pakistan or Bangladesh? Is Telangana not part of India,” he asked, responding to TRS leaders’ comments.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay. (File Photo)

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated on Friday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s “saga of corruption” would be exposed during the BJP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings to be held in Hyderabad. 

Addressing the media after BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the photo exhibition at HICC in Madhapur as part of the NEC, he wondered whether the Ministers in the KCR Cabinet were not ashamed to see flexis bearing only the Chief Minister and his son IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s pictures on them to advertise the State government’s welfare schemes. This basically meant all the other Ministers were dummies, Sanjay said. 

“Why should we not hold the NEC meeting in Telangana? Are we living in Pakistan or Bangladesh? Is Telangana not part of India,” he asked, responding to TRS leaders’ comments on the NEC being held in Hyderabad.

‘Other than KCR, KTR, are all Mins dummies?’ 
Sanjay Kumar wondered whether the Ministers in the KCR Cabinet were not ashamed to see flexis bearing only the Chief Minister and his son IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s pictures on them to advertise the State government’s welfare schemes. This basically meant all the other Ministers were dummies, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Bandi Sanjay K Chandrasekhar saga of corruption National Executive Committee JP Nadda KCR KT Rama Rao
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp