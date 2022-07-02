National Executive Committee will expose KCR's “saga of corruption”, says Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated on Friday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s “saga of corruption” would be exposed during the BJP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings to be held in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media after BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the photo exhibition at HICC in Madhapur as part of the NEC, he wondered whether the Ministers in the KCR Cabinet were not ashamed to see flexis bearing only the Chief Minister and his son IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s pictures on them to advertise the State government’s welfare schemes. This basically meant all the other Ministers were dummies, Sanjay said.

“Why should we not hold the NEC meeting in Telangana? Are we living in Pakistan or Bangladesh? Is Telangana not part of India,” he asked, responding to TRS leaders’ comments on the NEC being held in Hyderabad.

‘Other than KCR, KTR, are all Mins dummies?’

Sanjay Kumar wondered whether the Ministers in the KCR Cabinet were not ashamed to see flexis bearing only the Chief Minister and his son IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s pictures on them to advertise the State government’s welfare schemes. This basically meant all the other Ministers were dummies, he said.