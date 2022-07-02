Over 2.2 lakh aspirants clear TET 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only 32.68 per cent of the candidates in the first paper and 49.64 per cent of the candidates from the second paper cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET ) 2022, whose results were declared online on Friday.

Of the 3,80,589 candidates, who had applied for the test that was held on June 12, 3.18 lakh appeared for Paper 1 while 2.50 lakh appeared for Paper 2. The Department of Education announced that 1.04 lakh aspirants, who appeared for Paper 1, and 1.24 lakh persons, who gave Paper 2, qualified the test.

Paper 1 was conducted in the morning session from 9.30 am to 12 pm across 1,480 centres in eight languages — Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali and Gujarati. Similarly, Paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm across 1,203 centres in seven languages — Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Sanskr it with subject specialisation of either ‘Mathematics and Science’ or ‘Social Studies.’