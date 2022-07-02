Revanth condemns handcuffing of Gouravelli outees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday found fault with the State government for handcuffing Gouravelli outees for demanding their rightful compensation. Warning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that arresting farmers could cost him dearly,

Revanth sought to know whether ‘Rythu Rajyam’ (farmers regime) meant to handcuff them. In an open letter to Rao, Revanth Reddy demanded the former to go ahead with works of Gouravelli project after paying the compensation to the oustees.

“As per the initial project proposal made during the Congress regime, only one village would have been submerged. The number of submerging villages, however, increased to eight with the redesign plan of the TRS government,” Revanth said.

“It’s been eight years since the works on the Gouravelli project started. Yet, as many as 186 oustees haven’t received compensation. It is an uncivilized act to arrest the people who have sacrificed everything in the interest of the larger public,” he said.

He also pointed out disparities in the Rehabilitation & Resettlement package for different people. He demanded the government to revoke all the cases filed against Gouravelli oustees, and to provide them a better R&R package.