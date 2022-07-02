STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Revanth condemns handcuffing of Gouravelli outees

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday found fault with the State government for handcuffing Gouravelli outees for demanding their rightful compensation.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday found fault with the State government for handcuffing Gouravelli outees for demanding their rightful compensation. Warning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that arresting farmers could cost him dearly,

Revanth sought to know whether ‘Rythu Rajyam’ (farmers regime) meant to handcuff them. In an open letter to Rao, Revanth Reddy demanded the former to go ahead with works of Gouravelli project after paying the compensation to the oustees.

“As per the initial project proposal made during the Congress regime, only one village would have been submerged. The number of submerging villages, however, increased to eight with the redesign plan of the TRS government,” Revanth said.

“It’s been eight years since the works on the Gouravelli project started. Yet, as many as 186 oustees haven’t received compensation. It is an uncivilized act to arrest the people who have sacrificed everything in the interest of the larger public,” he said.

He also pointed out disparities in the Rehabilitation & Resettlement package for different people. He demanded the government to revoke all the cases filed against Gouravelli oustees, and to provide them a better R&R package.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC A Revanth Reddy Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Rythu Rajyam
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp