STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Lack of infra one of the biggest challenges we face, point out doctors

The lack of facilities is not affecting the patients, but also bringing down the quality of medical education in the State, said doctors.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, healthcare

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Renuka kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lack of infrastructure is the biggest challenge that doctors working in government hospitals are facing, they say. Though they are getting paid less and infrequently, the doctors, especially senior residents, in the State continue working in the government sector. Many doctors also complained about the unavailability of medicine in hospital pharmacies.

Impact on med education
The lack of facilities is not affecting the patients, but also bringing down the quality of medical education in the State, said doctors.“Who will teach medical students in the future if assistant doctors don’t have the infrastructure to practice on? Their skills will eventually  deteriorate and students will start preferring private colleges to learn from expert doctors,” said an assistant professor working at Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

Being overworked, but without pay: Docs
The doctors who work beyond their official working hours have to mandatorily work for 24 hours in one go once every 10 days. Emergencies can never be avoided even after completing 36 hours of duty, they said.“We have to work a minimum of 20 hours for transplant surgeries,” said Ch Madhusudan, professor of surgical gastroenterology at OGH

“If a private doctor is getting paid `1 lakh per month, the government doctors having the same experience and expertise will get paid only `50,000. However, making money was never the aim behind joining government service,” doctors said.“Such a scenario where we are not getting our salaries on time is affecting us,” said a senior resident doctor working at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. “As there was no salary for eight months, some of us have taken out a loan to feed our families,” he added.If the State is not able to pay the salaries of doctors who are already working, what would it do when the new recruitment takes place, a senior doctor wondered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctors Problems infrastructure Pay
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp