Woman killed in road mishap in Telangana

Abdullahpurmet police said the victim Ramya Prasanna, who worked at a pharmacy, was riding pillion with her friend Bokka Laxman, who works as an accountant.

Published: 04th July 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 08:13 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman died while her friend sustained minor injuries after their bike was reportedly knocked down by a lorry near Ramoji Film City (RFC) on the city outskirts on Sunday. Abdullahpurmet police said the victim Ramya Prasanna, who worked at a pharmacy, was riding pillion with her friend Bokka Laxman, who works as an accountant. Laxman was taking a U-turn near the RFC when a lorry driver rammed the two-wheeler that they were travelling on, leading to the death of Ramya.

