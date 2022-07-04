Woman killed in road mishap in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman died while her friend sustained minor injuries after their bike was reportedly knocked down by a lorry near Ramoji Film City (RFC) on the city outskirts on Sunday. Abdullahpurmet police said the victim Ramya Prasanna, who worked at a pharmacy, was riding pillion with her friend Bokka Laxman, who works as an accountant. Laxman was taking a U-turn near the RFC when a lorry driver rammed the two-wheeler that they were travelling on, leading to the death of Ramya.