STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Deceased miners’ kin given aid

The Division Bench was hearing the suo motu taken-up Public Interest Litigation, which was based on a news article that highlighted the suffering of women in the villages where deaths took place.

Published: 05th July 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Monday informed the High Court that it has provided compensation to the lawful heirs of the 187 mining employees who died of Silico-tuberculosis, Silicosis, and other respiratory morbidities while working in quartz mines in Elkatta and Chowlapally villages in the former Mahabubnagar district, which are now in Ranga Reddy district.

A Division Bench led by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda on Monday was informed that the relief was provided under the Workmen Compensation Act, 1923 at the rate of Rs 2 lakh to kin of each worker who died.

The Division Bench was hearing the suo motu taken-up Public Interest Litigation, which was based on a news article that highlighted the suffering of women in the villages where deaths took place. The women who lost their husbands who were breadwinners due to silicosis, an occupational danger that kills a mining worker as they are constantly exposed to the dust emitted by the mines in Elkatta and Chowlapaly villages.

The Bench took notice of the State’s position that all lawful heirs of dead mining workers had been reimbursed in accordance with the law. After considering the State government’s argument, the Division Bench disposed of the PIL petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp