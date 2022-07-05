STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: MAUD to rescue of an injured cat

The officialquickly deployed a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) team comprising three veterinary doctors for medical treatment.

Published: 05th July 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Veterinary doctors tend to an injured cat in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Express)

Veterinary doctors tend to an injured cat in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar came forward to rescue an injured stray cat on Monday.A person named Shahbaz Ahmed Khan posted a picture on social media of an injured cat at the Attapur PVNR pillar no.102 and tagged Arvind Kumar seeking help.

The officialquickly deployed a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) team comprising three veterinary doctors for medical treatment.“The cat is being attended by team of three veterinary doctors. I am glad to inform that its body  temperature is improving towards normal and it was fed a small quantity of milk as well. Our team is trying its best,” Arvind Kumar tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MAUD hyderabad
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp