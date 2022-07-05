Hyderabad: MAUD to rescue of an injured cat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar came forward to rescue an injured stray cat on Monday.A person named Shahbaz Ahmed Khan posted a picture on social media of an injured cat at the Attapur PVNR pillar no.102 and tagged Arvind Kumar seeking help.

The officialquickly deployed a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) team comprising three veterinary doctors for medical treatment.“The cat is being attended by team of three veterinary doctors. I am glad to inform that its body temperature is improving towards normal and it was fed a small quantity of milk as well. Our team is trying its best,” Arvind Kumar tweeted.