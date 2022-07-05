STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains lash parts of Hyderabad

As monsoon intensifies across different over the State, rains lashed several parts of the city on Monday.

Rain, Hyderabad

Commuters shield themselves from rain in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As monsoon intensifies across different over the State, rains lashed several parts of the city on Monday.Till 8 pm, Uppal has recorded the highest rainfall of 31 mm, followed by Amberpet 18.5 mm, Narayanaguda (17 mm), Bandlaguda (16.8 mm) and Jeedimetla (15.5 mm).Following moderate rainfall during the evening hours, traffic moved at a snail’s pace in places such as Khairatabad junction, Paradise Circle, Uppal X Roads and others.

Overnight, Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts registered heavy rainfall. During the last 24 hours, Bellampally has reported the highest rainfall of 127 mm.The prevailing weather conditions are attributed to the low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining south Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather warning, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Kamareddy over the next three days.
 

