Balkampet Yellamma kalyanam festivities begin on a grand note

HYDERABAD: Balkampet, Ameerpet and Fathenagar wore a festive look as a large numbers of devotees thronged the famous Balkampet Yellamma Temple for the annual kalyanotsavam that began on Tuesday.

Under a huge shed built in front of the temple, the kalyanam was performed even as the entire area reverberated with devotional songs. From the early hours, hundreds of women clad in traditional attire made a beeline to the temple to offer prayers to the goddess.

After ‘Edurukolu’, the kalyanotsavam began in a grand manner. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Indrakaran Reddy presented ‘pattu vastralu’ (silk robes) to the Goddess on behalf of the State government. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had darshan and also performed special pujas.

The Rathotsavam will be held on July 6. The State government made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festivities. Hyderabad Traffic Police, meanwhile, imposed traffic restrictions at Yellamma Temple, which will be in place till Wednesday.