Corporator accused of grabbing land
Jillelaguda Government School Principal Sarala alleged that TRS Corporator Gajjala Ramchandra tried to encroach their school land by constructing a commercial complex.
Published: 06th July 2022 07:00 AM | Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:00 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Jillelaguda Government School Principal Sarala alleged that TRS Corporator Gajjala Ramchandra tried to encroach their school land by constructing a commercial complex. Ramchandra reportedly started construction works on July 1, but stopped when Sarala raised objections. She told Express that she has reported the issue to higher authorities.