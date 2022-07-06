STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporator accused of grabbing land

Jillelaguda Government School Principal Sarala alleged that TRS Corporator Gajjala Ramchandra tried to encroach their school land by constructing a commercial complex.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jillelaguda Government School Principal Sarala alleged that TRS Corporator Gajjala Ramchandra tried to encroach their school land by constructing a commercial complex. Ramchandra reportedly started construction works on July 1, but stopped when Sarala raised objections. She told Express that she has reported the issue to higher authorities.

