STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Govt to fill vacant posts in Nizamabad GGH

The Medical Education Department on Tuesday issued a notification to fill the vacant posts in the Nizamabad Government General Hospital.

Published: 06th July 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Medical Education Department on Tuesday issued a notification to fill the vacant posts in the Nizamabad Government General Hospital. As per the notification, posts of professors, associate and assistant professors, senior residents and junior residents will be filled on a one-year contract basis.

Walk in interviews to fill eight posts of professors, three associate professors, 11 assistant professors and 27 senior resident doctors and 18 junior residents will be held on July 12. The posts are to be filled in various departments, including anatomy, pathology, general surgery and orthopedics among others.

A similar notification to fill the posts of staff nurses, support staff and medical officers on contract basis in Mahbubnagar GH was issued in the last week. “The Health Minister has repeatedly announced that vacant posts in government hospitals will be be filled by direct recruitment. What is the motive behind appointing these doctors on contract basis?” a doctor wanted to know.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp