Govt to fill vacant posts in Nizamabad GGH

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Medical Education Department on Tuesday issued a notification to fill the vacant posts in the Nizamabad Government General Hospital. As per the notification, posts of professors, associate and assistant professors, senior residents and junior residents will be filled on a one-year contract basis.

Walk in interviews to fill eight posts of professors, three associate professors, 11 assistant professors and 27 senior resident doctors and 18 junior residents will be held on July 12. The posts are to be filled in various departments, including anatomy, pathology, general surgery and orthopedics among others.

A similar notification to fill the posts of staff nurses, support staff and medical officers on contract basis in Mahbubnagar GH was issued in the last week. “The Health Minister has repeatedly announced that vacant posts in government hospitals will be be filled by direct recruitment. What is the motive behind appointing these doctors on contract basis?” a doctor wanted to know.