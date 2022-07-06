STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harish Rao reveals 3-pronged strategy to fight disease

As the symptoms of Covid-19, seasonal flu, dengue and malaria are the same, the Minister ordered an increase in testing in the State.

Published: 06th July 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-pronged strategy consisting of creating public aw-areness, testing and treatment, to combat seasonal diseases was announced by Health Minister Harish Rao in a monthly review meeting on Tuesday.

As the symptoms of Covid-19, seasonal flu, dengue and malaria are the same, the Minister ordered an increase in testing in the State. Speaking at the meeting, Harish said that as the monsoon has arrived, seasonal diseases are likely to spread in the State. 

Health officials need to be alert ensuring that malaria, dengue and chicken pox are under complete control, he said.  Lack of cleanliness can cause the population of mosquitoes and flies to increase. Keeping this in mind, Harish suggested that people be aware of sanitation.  

Officials to visit Agency areas
The Minister ordered an increase in vigilance in Eturunagaram, Utnoor, Bhadradri, Kothagudem and Nagarkurnool. He told officials to visit Agency areas to provide arrangements in advance for pregnant women and sick patients to reach hospitals in case roads are blocked due to heavy rain. 

Covid cases spike again
Meanwhile, Telangana on Tuesday again recorded over 500 Covid-19 cases in a 24-hr window. The daily count of new infections shot up to 552, taking the total number to 8.03 lakh in the State.The daily caseload has been consistently increasing in the State over the last one month, crossing the 500 cases mark for the first time after February on Thursday.  After that, the daily cases dipped below the 400 mark, but zoomed up again on Tuesday.

A total of 25,913 samples were tested, of which results of 666 were awaited. As 496 patients were recovered, 4,753 are still under isolation.

