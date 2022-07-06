Self-styled godman offers plots, attracts police lens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have started a probe into the activities of Jai Maha Bharath Party and its founder and national president Bhagwan Shri Anantha Vishnu Deva Prabhu, a self-styled godman, who had been collecting Aadhaar and other details of people, promising them open plots if they register as members of his party.

Applicants argue with Anantha Vishnu,

founder of the Jai Maha Bharath Party

in Hyderabad on Tuesday| Jwala

M Rajesh Chandra, DCP Central Zone, Hyderabad city said they started an inquiry into the self-styled godman’s claims as well as the activities of his party. “Based on the outcome, we will proceed,” the DCP said. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the party was spreading news that they will provide open lands to all those who get their party membership. Believing this, hundreds of people from the city, all of them women, thronged the party’s office located near Ravindra Bharathi in the city.

Followers of the godman collected documents, photographs and phone numbers and issued a receipt to the applicant, collecting Rs 10 from each person. The crowd which was initially sparse, swelled as word of mouth spread and for the past two days, the place had been witnessing serpentine queues.

The Jai Maha Bharath Party claims to be a national party and the godman’s name is displayed as ‘Supreme Court advocate’ on the name board. Speaking to media persons, Deva Prabhu claimed that he was the richest man in the world and could provide plots to all those who register as the party’s members.

When asked the reason for collecting Aadhaar details, he said that it was for verification.