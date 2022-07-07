CCMB scientist selected in European Molecular Biology Organization
HYDERABAD: Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan, Outstanding Scientist at CSIR-CCMB, was elected as an associate member of the European Molecular Biology Organization. Sankaranarayanan is one of 67 researchers selected from 22 countries based on their research excellence this year.