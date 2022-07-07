STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many still believe godman Prabhu will deliver plots

The self-styled godman has been collecting Aadhaar and other details of people, promising them open plots if they register as members of his party.

Published: 07th July 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Women queue up outside the office of Jai Maha Bharath Party in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unmindful of the fact that police have launched a probe into the activities of Jai Maha Bharath Party and its founder Bhagwan Shri Anantha Vishnu Deva Prabhu, people continued to throng his party office near Ravindra Bharati on Wednesday. 

The self-styled godman has been collecting Aadhaar and other details of people, promising them open plots if they register as members of his party.  Several people who came to the party office claimed that they got to know about the scheme announced by the party and came to register themselves.

On Wednesday too, the godman’s followers were seen collecting Aadhar card details, phone numbers and photographs from people and issuing them receipts. They have been assured an open plot at the earliest, said a woman.

A few residents of the apartment from where the godman is operating from lodged a complaint with police and it has been sent for legal opinion to verify any violations. The inquiry is in process and based on the outcome, further course of action will be finalised, said police officials.

