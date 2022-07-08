Fire breaks out in Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley near Shameerpet on the city outskirts, in the early hours of Friday.

The kitchen was completely damaged in the fire. However, no causalities were reported and there was no effect to the main plant which was around 300 metres away from the kitchen.

Ch Purna Kumar, Fire Officer, Shameerept said one fire tender was pressed into action. The fire was first controlled from spreading and was controlled within an hour.

"Prima facie a gas leakage in the kitchen could have triggered the fire. Further probe is on," he added.

Around 12.30 am, fire control received a call from the facility. It was found that the security personnel at the facility first acted on the fire and fire tenders also joined them.