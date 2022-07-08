STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fire breaks out in Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad

However, no causalities were reported and there was no effect to the main plant which was around 300 metres away from the kitchen.

Published: 08th July 2022 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Biotech logo

Bharat Biotech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley near Shameerpet on the city outskirts, in the early hours of Friday. 

The kitchen was completely damaged in the fire. However, no causalities were reported and there was no effect to the main plant which was around 300 metres away from the kitchen.

Ch Purna Kumar, Fire Officer, Shameerept said one fire tender was pressed into action. The fire was first controlled from spreading and was controlled within an hour. 

"Prima facie a gas leakage in the kitchen could have triggered the fire. Further probe is on," he added.

Around 12.30 am, fire control received a call from the facility. It was found that the security personnel at the facility first acted on the fire and fire tenders also joined them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire in Bharat Biotech facility Covid-19 vaccine
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp