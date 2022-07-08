STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC seeks govt nod to set up two C&D plants

Units to be established in Charminar and S’bad zones will cover 15 GHMC circles

Published: 08th July 2022

A C&D processing unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sent proposals to the MAUD department for according approval to an agency for setting up two Construction and Debris (C&D) processing plants in Charminar and Secunderabad zones. A single agency, M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy has been found eligible to establish the C&D plants. The two plants will cover 15 GHMC Circles. 

Once approval is received, the GHMC will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the agency and the plants will be established within one year.Each C&D waste plant will recycle 500 tonnes of C&D per day. Charminar zone covers eight GHMC circles -- Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal and Jubilee Hills. 

The Secunderabad zone covers seven circles -- Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Begumpet. The firm will set up the plants in its own land. Presently an estimated 1,500-2,000 metric tonnes of debris is generated every day within GHMC limits.

Only after the approval from the State government, firms would develop collection and transportation mechanisms, mobilise adequate fleet and manpower through procurement, hiring, owned and establishment of secondary transfer points and weighbridges at plant site within one month from the date of agreement. 

This includes all roadside C&D waste and all waste on various hotspots and vulnerable points. To lift C&D waste from the waste generators (such as citizens, builders, bulk waste generators) duly collecting the agreed user charges as per the agreement simultaneously and to store at the proposed land of processing facility.

After constructing the C&D plant, user charges will be collected by the agency for lifting the debris from construction sites from government and private buildings in these two zones. Also, the revenue generated by recycling will go to them. After recycling, by-products from the C&D waste, will be used in preparing parking tiles, pavement tiles, etc

User charges 
