MAUD, Formula E officials inspect racing track in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In connection with the prestigious Formula E to be held in city on February 11, 2023, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar inspected the Formula E track on Friday along with HMDA officials and the Formula E team. Hyderabad is the first Indian city to host Formula E racing. Formula E is the apex motorsport in the Electric Vehicle arena. The site inspection conducted on Friday was to finalise the track for the main event which is planned to be held alongside

Hussainsagar, Lumbini Park and NTR Park. During the inspection, all the works to be taken up for the race were finalised and Arvind Kumar issued instructions to those concerned to ensure that they are completed on time. Important works like track alignment, Formula E car pit stops, seating arrangements were discussed in detail. The Hyderabad track will be a street race track and will tentatively be 2.5-km long.