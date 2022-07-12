Acing the demure look

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aditi Rao Hydari, the actor who carries every outfit with elan, has impressed us yet another time wearing Shyamal and Bhumika from their collection — The Wedding Couture 2022.

Explaining why she loves the duo and their designs, Aditi says, “Shyamal & Bhumika are known for their very feminine and beautifully crafted embroidery clothes. There is something very modern about their embroidery even though the cloth they choose is very traditional. Their silhouette and blouses are super playful and fun. I feel like you can always mix and match garments and make new things out of what you have.”

Talking about her dress, an excited Aditi shares, “I am wearing a red and green lehenga — nobody can go wrong with these two colours and combination, especially when it has anything to do with weddings. Brides love red and I do too. Apart from that, I love the detailing and embroidery on this lehenga — it’s not a typical, repetitive wedding design — it’s unique and personal, playful and colourful — all this, while being simple.”

Aditi tries to keep herself abreast with what’s trending and speaking about the same, in terms of bridal collections, she says, “I believe every bride has a unique choice and she should be able to wear what she likes and feels the most beautiful in.”

About the trend of brides looking to tone down the pomp these days, she says, “I, actually, have been enjoying this trend. I myself like to look effortless when I dress up on my own. But each to their own — some brides like to dress up a lot and some like to keep to keep it simple — you do you.”