Ergo-nise your workspace
With employees being called to resume work from their offices in the city, here are some ways you can make your desk feel at home! Personalise your workplace with these effective tips
Published: 12th July 2022 06:50 AM | Last Updated: 12th July 2022 06:50 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Keep it clean and practical
Try not to jumble up your office space with a lot of stuff. Keep your work area surface and your floor space clear of messiness, papers, and heaps of books. Ensure that your space works well for sitting or standing ergonomically at your workstation and that it’s not difficult to get in and out of.
Change your seat
Assuming that your office space is accompanied by a standard seat that is coming down on your back and neck, change it out. Ergonomic seats can have an enormous effect on the way you feel over the day and how agreeable you are as you work.
Desk lamps
Utilising your work area light can make a milder light for your work area and give you a warm sparkle. This will help you as you work and assist you with keeping away from any cerebral pains or further wellbeing implications.
— Nakul Mathur, managing director, Avanta India, Kalasiguda
Minimal decor
One can decorate the worktable with minimal elements that scream your style. Decoratives add warmth to the setup and make it more inclined towards your essence. Invest in multipurpose decor items like pen stands, beauteous planters, and more.
— Lokendra Singh Ranawat, co-founder, Wooden Street, Banjara Hills
Make yourself at home
In addition to a good desk chair, you might want to have a comfortable back pillow. This also gives you an opportunity to bring in colours and patterns you love that can add a bit of personality to the space.
— Vinod Kumar Aggarwal, director, Indo Innovations, Uppal