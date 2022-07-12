Ergo-nise your workspace

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keep it clean and practical

Try not to jumble up your office space with a lot of stuff. Keep your work area surface and your floor space clear of messiness, papers, and heaps of books. Ensure that your space works well for sitting or standing ergonomically at your workstation and that it’s not difficult to get in and out of.

Change your seat

Assuming that your office space is accompanied by a standard seat that is coming down on your back and neck, change it out. Ergonomic seats can have an enormous effect on the way you feel over the day and how agreeable you are as you work.

Desk lamps

Utilising your work area light can make a milder light for your work area and give you a warm sparkle. This will help you as you work and assist you with keeping away from any cerebral pains or further wellbeing implications.

— Nakul Mathur, managing director, Avanta India, Kalasiguda

Minimal decor

One can decorate the worktable with minimal elements that scream your style. Decoratives add warmth to the setup and make it more inclined towards your essence. Invest in multipurpose decor items like pen stands, beauteous planters, and more.

— Lokendra Singh Ranawat, co-founder, Wooden Street, Banjara Hills

Make yourself at home

In addition to a good desk chair, you might want to have a comfortable back pillow. This also gives you an opportunity to bring in colours and patterns you love that can add a bit of personality to the space.

— Vinod Kumar Aggarwal, director, Indo Innovations, Uppal