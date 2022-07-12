STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape case: IO interrogates cop Nageshwar Rao, records eyewitness accounts

The Investigating Officer (IO) Purushottam Reddy, who is the Vanasthalipuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), interrogated Nageshwar Rao after his arrest on Sunday.

K Nageshwar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vanasthalipuram police, who are probing into the rape, kidnap and attempt-to-murder charges against the now-suspended Circle Inspector Nageshwar Rao, are collecting evidence and statements from eyewitnesses near the victim’s house in Hasthinapur and the crime spot in Ibrahimpatnam.

Police officials, including senior-level officers, remained tight-lipped and refused to reveal anything regarding the case as it concerns Nageshwar Rao, who was supposedly involved in many illicit activities while serving in the Task Force for approximately eight years. 

The Investigating Officer (IO) Purushottam Reddy, who is the Vanasthalipuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), interrogated Nageshwar Rao after his arrest on Sunday. The accused was discreetly taken to a Public Health Centre (PHC) in Malakpet by the police for medical examination. Sources said that he could test positive for Covid-19 as the victim also had the virus, going by the medical tests.

A source revealed that the service revolver used by Nageshwar to threaten the couple into leaving the city was seized by the police, as per norms. Speaking to the media, the rape victim’s husband said the now-suspended cop used his gun to threaten them into leaving the city.

Rumours were rife that Nageshwar surrendered to the cops and said that he would cooperate with the investigation team. However, a senior official said that no such thing transpired.

