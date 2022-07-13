STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Desperate for love, Secunderabad doctor falls prey to crooks for third time

In the last 3 years, the victim has lost Rs 1.5 crore to cyber criminals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 57-year-old doctor from Secunderabad on Tuesday lodged a complaint with cybercrime wing of Hyderabad City Police against fraudsters who cheated him of Rs 80 lakh. Police said the doctor came in contact with the fraudsters on an online dating platform.

According to his complaint, he has fallen prey to similar traps and lost Rs 40 lakh and Rs 30 lakh in two instances. The victim first came across the dating platform during the lockdown in 2020 and lost Rs 40 lakh to fraudsters. After realising that he was duped, he lodged a complaint in October 2021 and a case was registered.

Later, he contacted another service provider and paid Rs 30 lakh to avail dating services. He lodged a complaint and a case was registered in March 2021. During the investigation, one of the account holders, who received the money, was arrested. However, he was unable to learn from his mistakes and lost another Rs 80 lakh in the past year. Cops have registered a case and begun the investigation.

