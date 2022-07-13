STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Police gather technical proof against rape accused cop Nageshwar Rao

The investigation is on to connect several missing dots related to the offence, said investigators.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

K Nageshwar Rao

K Nageshwar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police investigating the rape case against now-suspended K Nageshwar Rao started collecting evidence. Cops are mainly focussing on technical and scientific evidence against the suspended cop, after which they are likely to move the court seeking custody.The investigation is on to connect several missing dots related to the offence, said investigators.

Earlier, the victim told police that Nageshwar Rao raped her and when her husband caught him red-handed during the offence, he assaulted her husband with his service weapon, threatened them with dire consequences and forcefully took them in his car, during when the vehicle had an accident.

Police who have already started verifying CCTV footage to ascertain the presence of Nageshwar at the victim’s residence and other places as claimed, are also working on other technical aspects to verify the his role in the offence.

‘Fair probe against cop’
Police said they will also soon get the victim’s statement recorded by the magistrate. While saying they are investigating the case in a fair manner, police said they are gathering all evidence to make a foolproof case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape K Nageshwar Rao
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp