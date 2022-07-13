Police gather technical proof against rape accused cop Nageshwar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police investigating the rape case against now-suspended K Nageshwar Rao started collecting evidence. Cops are mainly focussing on technical and scientific evidence against the suspended cop, after which they are likely to move the court seeking custody.The investigation is on to connect several missing dots related to the offence, said investigators.

Earlier, the victim told police that Nageshwar Rao raped her and when her husband caught him red-handed during the offence, he assaulted her husband with his service weapon, threatened them with dire consequences and forcefully took them in his car, during when the vehicle had an accident.

Police who have already started verifying CCTV footage to ascertain the presence of Nageshwar at the victim’s residence and other places as claimed, are also working on other technical aspects to verify the his role in the offence.

‘Fair probe against cop’

Police said they will also soon get the victim’s statement recorded by the magistrate. While saying they are investigating the case in a fair manner, police said they are gathering all evidence to make a foolproof case

