69 Inspectors transferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major reshuffle, as many as 69 Inspectors working with Hyderabad city police were transferred on Wednesday.The list includes SHO Panjagutta M Niranjan Reddy, who retained his post even after being relieved from Panjagutta following an earlier order. Niranjan has been transferred to the Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad. Harishchandra Reddy who was to take charge as SHO Panjagutta replacing Niranjan then has been transferred to Panjagutta again.

Other transfers include SHOs of Saifabad, Bahadurpura, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Narayanaguda, Moghalpura and Asifnagar police stations.Hyderabad CP CV Anand, while issuing the transfer orders, directed the personnel to keep the honour of the uniform and maintain professional conduct, citing the recent rape case against former SHO Marredpally Nageshwara Rao. Anand termed his misconduct “as a criminal breach of trust.”

The decision for the major reshuffle was taken after several rounds of discussions with senior police officials and officers who have completed three years of tenure in their present posts. Anand said, as a matter of policy, it was decided to conduct a 360 degree Special Branch enquiry into the personal life, reputation, integrity of all those inspectors picked to be SHOs.

HYDERABAD: In a major reshuffle, as many as 69 Inspectors working with Hyderabad city police were transferred on Wednesday.The list includes SHO Panjagutta M Niranjan Reddy, who retained his post even after being relieved from Panjagutta following an earlier order. Niranjan has been transferred to the Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad. Harishchandra Reddy who was to take charge as SHO Panjagutta replacing Niranjan then has been transferred to Panjagutta again. Other transfers include SHOs of Saifabad, Bahadurpura, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Narayanaguda, Moghalpura and Asifnagar police stations.Hyderabad CP CV Anand, while issuing the transfer orders, directed the personnel to keep the honour of the uniform and maintain professional conduct, citing the recent rape case against former SHO Marredpally Nageshwara Rao. Anand termed his misconduct “as a criminal breach of trust.” The decision for the major reshuffle was taken after several rounds of discussions with senior police officials and officers who have completed three years of tenure in their present posts. Anand said, as a matter of policy, it was decided to conduct a 360 degree Special Branch enquiry into the personal life, reputation, integrity of all those inspectors picked to be SHOs.