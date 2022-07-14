STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man tries to lay plank on pothole, run over

Published: 14th July 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Good Samaritan who was hit by a speeding car while trying to place a safety board over a pothole at Malakpet passed away late on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital.Mohammed Zahed was placing the safety boards to alert commuters about the presence of the massive pothole in the middle of the road in front of the office of Director General, Prisons.Zahed was a employee of Sohail Hotel on the same road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp