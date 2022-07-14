Man tries to lay plank on pothole, run over

HYDERABAD: A Good Samaritan who was hit by a speeding car while trying to place a safety board over a pothole at Malakpet passed away late on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital.Mohammed Zahed was placing the safety boards to alert commuters about the presence of the massive pothole in the middle of the road in front of the office of Director General, Prisons.Zahed was a employee of Sohail Hotel on the same road.
