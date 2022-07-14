STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nageshwar Rao attended work, bought new SIM after mishap

On reaching his house, Nageshwar washed the clothes which he was wearing while raping the woman and went to Maredpally police station to attend work. 

K Nageshwar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspended Inspector K Nageshwar Rao had attended work at Maredpally police station and obtained a new SIM card on July 8 after the accident at Ibrahimpatnam.It was on July 8 the Inspector forcibly took the couple in a car, where they met with an accident near Ibrahimpatnam lake. The investigations revealed that Nageshwar Rao introduced himself as an Intelligence officer to the patrolling team that reached the accident spot. To the TSSP police personnel who were at the spot, the Inspector had introduced himself as a Task Force officer.

Nageshwar Rao then took a lift from one of the officers on his bike to reach Ibrahimpatnam main gate. He used the officer’s mobile phone to call his wife and asked for Home Guard Praveen’s phone number. He then called Praveen and informed him that he met with an accident  and asked him to get it repaired at the regular workshop at Champapet.On reaching his house, Nageshwar washed the clothes which he was wearing while raping the woman and went to Maredpally police station to attend work. 

